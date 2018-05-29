Victim Identified After Fatal Accident in Barron County

The Crash Remains Under Investigation

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. – According to the Wisconsin State Patrol a Rice Lake man died from a one-vehicle rollover crash on County Highway SS Sunday evening.

The driver has been identified as 31-year-old Brandon Dale Schneider.

Authorities say the vehicle was traveling south on County Highway SS when the vehicle entered the ditch and rolled over several times.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.