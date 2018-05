Virginia Softball Headed to the Finals

The Bluedevils defeat Moose Lake-Willow River in the sectional semifinals.

CLOQUET, Minn.- 7AA softball semifinals took place Tuesday. Virginia faced Moose Lake Willow River.

The Bluedevils came out aggressive from the start, putting up two runs in the top of the second. They went on to score 5 more in the 5th, widening their lead over the Rebels.

Virginia took the game 7-3, advancing to the finals.