Authorities Looking for Missing Woman Last Seen in Ashland County

Newberry was Last Seen at "Mellen Jam" Music Festival

ASHLAND COUNTY, Wis. – The Ashland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who has been reported missing.

Jody Lynn Newberry, 54, was last seen attending the “Mellen Jam” music festival on Gilgen Road just north of Mellen.

Authorities believe the last contact with Newberry was on May 26 around 12 p.m.

Newberry has brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5’3” and weighs approximately 115 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt and long pants.

She is possibly missing under circumstances indicating she is endangered or has been harmed.

Anyone with information of her whereabouts is asked to call the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office at 715-682-7023 option 1.