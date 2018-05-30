Duluth Boy Loses Battle With Cancer After Completing Bucket List

Dexter Ojeda Was 11 Years Old

DULUTH, Minn. – An 11-year-old Duluth boy whose bucket list included a chance to star in his own horror movie has lost his battle to cancer.

Dexter Ojeda died Wednesday afternoon with his family by his side.

His mother posted on Facebook to say Dexter was a warrior and “he was so, so brave. He was always so happy, even from birth,” said Jenny St. George. “He died with his eyes open, looking forward to what’s next.”

Dexter was the star of his locally produced horror movie, “Bring Them To Me,” and gave many colorful interviews to the local media along the way.

Dexter’s family wants to thank the community for the outpouring of support, especially with his bucket list.

The family is also hoping for donations for a large obituary with two pictures – one showing Dexter before and during cancer.

You can reach Jenny St. George on Facebook if you are interested in helping with the obit.

Funeral arrangements are pending.