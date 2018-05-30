Duluth-Superior Film Festival Kicks Off

The five-day festival features films that feature the Northland

DULUTH, Minn. – Local filmmakers and cinema fans are coming together for the Duluth-Superior Film Festival happening this week.

Thursday kicks off the five day film celebration with the feature Virginia, Minnesota, a film that takes place in Duluth and along the north shore.

“People just enjoy being told good stories,” festival director Richard Hansen said. “They like to see their own things that are happening in their own back yard and around Minnesota. We like to tell those Minnesota stories, stories of the North.”

The festival is free to attend. For more information, check out the website.