First Responders Honored in Duluth

Police Officer and Firefighter of Year Named

DULUTH, Minn.-Those who dedicate their lives to protecting and serving the community were honored today.

A special thank you was given to two of those first responders earlier today as the Duluth firefighter and police officer of the year were named.

Both winners were humble in the award they received, as they both said they couldn’t be happier with how much the community supports them.

“It’s a great honor to serve the community as my job. I love being able to do that,” said Jake Gunderson, the Duluth Firefighter of the Year.

“There’s a lot of community support for both departments which is instrumental in how we work every day,” said Morgan Cekalla, the Duluth Police Officer of the Year.

Both first responders were awarded today based on who their peers voted for.