Homeland Security Rep. Visits Twin Ports

DULUTH, Minn –The Twin Ports welcomed a U.S. congressman from Texas – the head of the House Homeland Security Committee Michael McCaul.

Representative McCaul, a Republican from Dallas, met with government and industry leaders at the Public Safety Building in Duluth earlier this morning.

At the roundtable discussion were members of local law enforcement, U.S. Coast Guard members, Border Control, and representatives of the Duluth Seaway Port Authority.

The congressman says they discussed a number of topics and he was surprised to hear that our port doesn’t receive federal port security funding.

“Congress does allocate that Port Security Grant funding,” Rep. McCaul said. “And you have this very important port both economically and internationally. The fact that it hasn’t received any Port Security Grant dollars – to me that was probably the biggest takeaway that I had.”

The group discussed a number of other security topics, including border security, school safety, and human trafficking.

Representative McCaul says they spent quite some time talking about the opioid crisis.

He says the opioid epidemic is both a crime and a health issue.

“Opioids are being transported across the border and into the United States,” Rep. McCaul said. “You have doctors overprescribing it. Unfortunately it’s a health issue because of the addiction. And I think we are overprescribing it.”

This was McCaul’s first visit to a Great Lakes port since assuming his position as chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee.