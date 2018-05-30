Iron Mug Under New Ownership and Name

Starting on June 9th it will be called Letica's Iron Mug.

Duluth, Minn.- The Iron Mug Coffee House is a staple the Morgan Park neighborhood, announced it would be closing its doors earlier this month but now it’s getting some new life after being purchased by a longtime Morgan Park resident.

After receiving many concerned calls about the fate of the Iron Mug Coffee House friends convinced local businessman Mike Letica to purchase the business, with help from business partner Johnny Northfield. Starting on June 9th it will be called Letica’s Iron Mug.

“It’s the last place that people can do anything with there’s just no other place that you can sit down and meet people like here,” new owner Mike Letica said.

The revamped coffee house will have bingo nights and $5 meal deals.