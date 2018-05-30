New Rip Current Warning Signal Unveiled

The New Rip Current Warning Signal Flag is Located on the South Pier Near the Duluth Aerial Lift Bridge

DULUTH, Minn. – Staff at the Lake Superior Maritime Visitor Center in Duluth recently applied for funds from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to add a rip current signal flag on Corps property near the Aerial Lift Bridge.

On Wednesday, the new signal flag was unveiled with a ceremony including staff from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Duluth Fire Department.

Rip currents are strong, narrow channels of water flowing away from shore. The powerful force can take swimmers out into deeper parts of the a lake, causing panic and fatigue.

The outcome of these situations can often be deadly. Many local agencies are hoping to reduce the emergency situations.

“There are a number of people that come here from around the region, around the world,” said Duluth Fire Department Captain Brent Consie.

It’s a common sight throughout summer months; swimmers from all across the globe jumping in to cool off in Lake Superior.

However, detecting dangerous situations can be difficult to the average eye. It’s why the Duluth Fire Department, the National Weather Service and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers want to help address the issue.

“Since the flags have been put up around 10 years ago, we have had a less number of rescues on Park Point, less responses on Park Point,” said Consie.

Already, warning signal flags are visible further down on Park Point. The new hurricane strength pole cost more than $2,000 dollars. It’s located just across the Aerial Lift Bridge near the south pier.

“If somebody is going to access the beach from this point, they have to walk right next to the flag pole,” said Denise Wolvin, Director of the Lake Superior Maritime Visitor Center.

Captain Consie says over the past ten years, many locals have been exposed to education regarding rip currents, but educating visitors to the area can be more difficult.

“As people get more educated it’s really a no brainer, they see the red flags and they stay out of the water,” said Consie.

The warning signal flag system will go into effect Friday, June 1 and run through October 1.

Right now, the group of partners is working to have an informational kiosk in the lobby of the Lake Superior Maritime Visitor Center.

