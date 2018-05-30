Pak’s Green Corner Gets Ready to Open in New Location

Pak's Green Corner opens Friday at its new location on Tower Ave. in Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Pak’s is back! After Pak’s Green Corner closed up shop in Duluth more than three years ago, the “World Café” is back in business at the new location of the former Kenny Wong’s at 1901 Tower Ave. With the opening coming up on Friday, many of Pak’s fans are excited to have her back.

“I shut my Facebook down because it’s scary a little bit,” Pak Williams said with a laugh. “I think that after three years people have tuned out and forgot about me, but it’s good for my feelings.”

The official opening is June 1. New this time around, Pak’s Green Corner is offering prepared meals that you can take home and cook yourself.