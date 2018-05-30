Pier B in Duluth Now Offers Boat Rentals

DULUTH, Minn. –Pier B Resort in Duluth is now offering a new chance to get out on the water on Lake Superior and the St. Louis River.

The hotel, located right near Bayfront Park in Duluth, has marina space right on the water and it is sharing its marina with a company called “YourBoatClub.”

The hotel now has six pontoon boats that are available for daily rentals.

The boats are available to both hotel guests and the public.

“Lake Superior is a unique experience all to itself,” says Pier B General Manager Jon Driscoll. “There’s other resorts in the state where you can get out in the water, but there’s very few that I can think of where you can get on Lake Superior and the St. Louis River.”

Managers at Pier B say you can visit YourBoatClub online or come to the boathouse right at their marina to inquire about rentals.