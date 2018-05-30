St. Luke’s Doctor Gives Advice on Senior Health & Fitness Day

DULUTH, Minn. – Wednesday, May 30 is Senior Health and Fitness Day.

It’s a day to remind all it’s always the right time to get active.

Dr. Addie Licari, a St. Luke’s Family Practice Physician, stopped by FOX 21 to give tips about staying on top of your health in your later years.

Stay active and keep the “I’m gonna do it when I retire” promises.

Get socially engaged – volunteer, pick up a fun part-time job, connect with friends.

Figure your healthcare finances out beforehand.

Get on the same page with your partner regarding what you want your lifestyle to be.

See your doctor annually, ask questions, request known covered medical tests and services prior to a big life change such as a move or retirement.

Be your own advocate. Do your research on medical covered services and costs. Get to know your physician’s office business staff and use them as a resource.

For more information, or to schedule an appointment head to www.slhduluth.com.