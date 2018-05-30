St. Luke’s Doctor Gives Advice on Senior Health & Fitness Day
DULUTH, Minn. – Wednesday, May 30 is Senior Health and Fitness Day.
It’s a day to remind all it’s always the right time to get active.
Dr. Addie Licari, a St. Luke’s Family Practice Physician, stopped by FOX 21 to give tips about staying on top of your health in your later years.
- Stay active and keep the “I’m gonna do it when I retire” promises.
- Get socially engaged – volunteer, pick up a fun part-time job, connect with friends.
- Figure your healthcare finances out beforehand.
- Get on the same page with your partner regarding what you want your lifestyle to be.
- See your doctor annually, ask questions, request known covered medical tests and services prior to a big life change such as a move or retirement.
- Be your own advocate. Do your research on medical covered services and costs. Get to know your physician’s office business staff and use them as a resource.
For more information, or to schedule an appointment head to www.slhduluth.com.