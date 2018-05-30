St. Paul Schools Deal With Heat, no air Conditioning

The District Does not Deem air Conditioning a Necessity

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – St. Paul Public Schools officials have sent 2,000 water bottles and several hundred fans to help students cope with the heat in a district where two-thirds of schools don’t have air conditioning.

The Pioneer Press reports that the district doesn’t deem air conditioning a necessity at most facilities because they’re closed during the hottest months of the year.

Capitol Hill Gifted and Talented Magnet teacher Mark Westpfahl says the indoor temperature reached 101 degrees inside his classroom Tuesday.

Facilities director Tom Parent says secondary schools tend to have air conditioning but elementary schools do not.

The district plants to spend $16 million to improve or install new cooling systems.

Parent says three high schools will get air conditioning for the first time, while cheaper options are being considered for elementary schools.