Tim Madsen Named New Head Coach of CSS Men’s Hockey

The former Minnesota Wilderness coach was introduced to the public Wednesday morning.

DULUTH, Minn. – St. Scholastica announced Wednesday that former Minnesota Wilderness head coach Tim Madsen will be the 10th head coach of their men’s hockey team in school history.

The Elk River native spent the past two seasons with the Wilderness, guiding them to back to back playoff appearances. The Saints are hoping that Madsen can carry over that success to CSS and Division 3 hockey.

“Coach Madsen is someone who we believe can lead this program to new heights. And that’s the goal anytime you bring in someone new. It’s not to only be where you have been, but where we want to go. He has a genuine love for the sport of hockey and his energy and excitement is just what our program needs,” CSS athletic director Brian Jamros said.

“Our goal is to compete consistently for league championships and at the national level. My job as the leader of the program is to not sleep until we’re doing that. That excites me. I’m a competitive person. I know our players are competitive, both in the classroom and on the ice, when you look at our team GPA from last season. It all excites me so much to be here today,” Madsen said.