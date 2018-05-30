Two Harbors Tops I-Falls in Rainy 7AA Baseball Sectionals

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – In 7AA baseball sectionals, International Falls faced Two Harbors in Superior on a rainy Wednesday night. The Broncos were fresh off a win over Greenway earlier in the day, but couldn’t carry over that momentum as they fall to the Agates 9-1. Two Harbors will face the winner of Thursday’s game between Duluth Marshall and Eveleth Gilbert. International Falls will face Moose Lake-Willow River in an elimination game on Thursday as well.