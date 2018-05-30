With Spring Comes Farmer’s Market Season

Duluth Farmer's Market is open Wednesday afternoons and Saturday mornings

DULUTH, Minn. – It’s spring, and with that means the start of the farmer’s market season.

The Duluth Farmer’s Market has been open since the May 5. People are able to come in and scope out the unique items from local producers. With all this strange weather we’ve been having, it’s a good time to check it out.

“We’ve had some rain, and some heat, and then cold spring, so things are starting to happen right now,” producer Lois Hoffbauer said. “Bedding plant season is in full force. So if you want to get some locally grown bedding plants, now is the time.”

The Duluth Farmer’s Market is open on Wednesday afternoons and Saturday mornings. And it’s actually indoors so you don’t have to worry about the rain.