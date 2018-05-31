After 46 Years, Center for Alcohol and Drug Treatment CEO Retires

Duluth Mayor Emily Larson proclaimed May 31. 2018 Gary P. Olson Day in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – After 46 years with the organization, Center for Alcohol and Drug Treatment CEO Gary Olson has retired.

Friends and colleagues hosted a special surprise retirement party for Olson, who started the organization all the way back in 1972. While he is stepping down from the CEO position, he’s not leaving behind his life work entirely.

“It’s an ever changing thing, it’s not like you’re done,” Olson said. “I’m stepping away, but I’m not stepping out of it, because I’m in this community, and I care about what happens here.”