Bubble Tea Shop Opens at Mall

Shop Opens in Old Teavana Location

DULUTH, Minn.-The Bubble Tea Company of Duluth has opened at the Miller Hill Mall right next to Younkers.

The store opened earlier this week in the old Teavana location.

Management of the new shop says she got the idea after making multiple trips to New York and seeing all the bubble tea shops there.

The shop will not only specialize in bubble tea, but will also be serving up slushies and smoothies.