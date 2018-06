Carlton Wins Second Straight Sectional Title

The Bulldogs defeat South Ridge in a shutout victory.

CLOQUET, Minn.- After facing each other in the Semi-finals, Carlton and South Ridge went head to head for the sectional championship Thursday afternoon.

Carlton came out hot right away, scoring 3 runs in the first. Brynne Mickle was on the mound for the Bulldogs leading them to a 6-0 shutout victory over the Panthers.

The Bulldogs move on to the state tournament.