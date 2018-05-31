Dental Assistant Shortage Hits Northland

LSC and Hibbing Community College Combining for New Program

DULUTH, Minn.-Right now there is critical shortage in the Northland when it comes to dental assistants.

In order to battle that problem, Lake Superior College and Hibbing Community College, are coming together to develop a dual campus to provide a dental assistant program in the Twin Ports.

LSC already does offer a dental hygienist program, but dental assistants serve a different role in the doctor’s exam room.

Kjersta Watt, the director of the LSC dental hygiene program, said this is a way for them to provide dentists with the help they need, while not impeding on LSC’s current programming.

Each week during the program, students will spend three days at Hibbing Community College for hands on training, while spending two days at Lake Superior College to learn more about dental theory.

The program can be completed in less than a year.