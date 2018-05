Duluth Design Expo Held

Expo Aimed at Hospitality Industry

DULUTH, Minn.-The hospitality industry took center stage today during the first ever Duluth Design Expo.

The event, held at Clyde Iron Works, featured trending hospitality products from more than 30 vendors.

The program was organized by the Duluth firm Architecture Advantage, who wanted industry leaders to learn more about trends in that market space.

Organizers of the event said it was a success and they hope to do it for years to come.