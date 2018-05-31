Duluth Kmart and Sears Closing

Closing Will be September 2018

DULUTH, Minn. – Sears Holdings has released a list of Kmart and Sears stores that will be closing in 2018.

According to the company release the Duluth Kmart located at 215 North Central Avenue and the Sears located at the Miller Hill Mall will both be part of the 72 stores closing this year.

“The company on Thursday, May 31 informed associates at 15 Kmart stores and 48 Sears stores that we will be closing these stores in early September 2018. Eligible associates impacted by these store closures will receive severance and will have the opportunity to apply for open positions at area Kmart and Sears stores.”

The Sears Auto Center will be closing in late June.

Sears has been open for 30 years in Duluth and Kmart has been open for 20.

Sears Holdings say they will continue to update the list as appropriate.