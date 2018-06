Esko Softball Forces Winner-Take-All Game

Esko senior pitcher Emilee Wilson dominates the Blue Devils.

CLOQUET, Minn.- The 7AA sectionals finals were Thursday afternoon. Esko faced Virginia looking to force a winner-take-all game 2.

Emilee Wilson was a force on the mound, striking out batters left and right, leading the Eskomos to a 2-1 victory over Virginia.

The Eskomos and Blue Devils will play Friday at 2pm for the final game.