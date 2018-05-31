Husky to Hold Community Update and Open House

The Update Will be Held at the Superior Middle School

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Husky Superior Refinery will be holding a community update and open house on June 5 from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Superior Middle School.

Refinery representatives will be on hand to answer questions on topics such as the current status of the refinery and plans for the next steps.

Other experts will also be on hand from County, State, and Federal agencies to help address concerns related to health, are, water, soil and more.

“It has been over one month since the initial fire on April 26th, and while substantial work still needs to take place to secure and stabilize the site, the passing of one month provides an opportunity to summarize activities to date.”