Kaldahl Ks 13 Batters, Esko Advances to Next Round of Sectionals

Esko's Brody Kaldahl was unstoppable on the mound, leading the Eskomos to victory

DULUTH, Minn.- In 7AA play, Esko faced Two Harbors in the sectional quarterfinals Thursday.

Brody Kaldahl was on the mound for the Eskomos, completing the game with a total of 13 strikeouts.

Eskomos win it 9-0, advancing to the sectional semifinals.