Lake Superior College Offers Free Education Camps

Summer Camps and Academies Run Throughout June

DULUTH, Minn. – The school year may be coming to a close, but that doesn’t mean learning has to stop.

Lake Superior College is once again helping with that this summer.

This morning, Kirsten Bowman, the Assistant to the Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs, stopped by FOX 21 to discuss the free Career Exploration Academies and Camps for Youth.

The camps run throughout June and offer students a glance in a variety of career fields such as aviation, healthcare, manufacturing, firefighting, cybersecurity and more through hands-on activities, field trips, and interaction with professionals in the field.

Currently, there are openings in the robotics, advanced gencyber and firefighting camps.

Robotics Academy – Build a working robot! Campers, ages 13–17, will work in teams at Lake Superior College’s Downtown Center to assemble robots, using kits and onsite manufacturing tools and equipment. Guest speakers will talk about jobs in manufacturing and educational pathways.

Firefighting Academy – Ever wonder what it would be like to live in the boots of a firefighter? Students, ages 14-19, will explore career opportunities in the emergency medical, safety and rescue fields. An introduction to firefighting attack, safety and survival will include hose-lines, ladders, ventilation, forcible entry, auto extrication, high angle rescue, search and rescue and CPR. Students will have an opportunity to visit multiple firehouses during the week.

Advanced GenCyber Camp – For students in grades 7-12 who have completed Intro to GenCyber or have other prior experience. These academies are part of a program sponsored by the National Science Foundation and National Security Agency to encourage youth to pursue cyber careers that are key to the cyber defense of the country.

Lunch and snacks are included.

To register, contact Kirsten Bowman at 218-733-6923 or kirsten.bowman@lsc.edu, or visit: https://www.lsc.edu/summer-camps/