Local Hockey Community Holding Fundraiser for Marshall’s Flaherty

The "Drop the Gloves Against Throat Cancer" event will be in support of Hilltoppers coach Brendan Flaherty.

DULUTH, Minn. – When you think of Duluth Marshall hockey, one name immediately comes to mind: Branden Flaherty.

For almost two decades, he has made Hilltopper hockey a brand name in the state. But a few months ago, Flaherty was diagnosed with throat cancer. The prognosis is very good, but the Duluth hockey community still wants to lend a hand to the man known as “The Wolf”.

Friday night a fundraiser will be held at the Greysolon Plaza in Duluth. Organizers are expecting a big turnout to come see Coach Flaherty.

“Me being as close to Brendan as I am, I’ve been receiving phone calls and texts. People are swinging in to the rink here asking almost daily on how he’s doing and what not. It even spans further than Duluth. It’s amazing how many people from out of the Duluth area have reached out and tried to talk to us about Brendan and getting in touch with him and supporting him,” said event organizer Steve Ruud.

