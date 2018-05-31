Nearly 5,000 Gallons of Gas Leak Out of Ely Holiday

More Updates Coming This Afternoon

Courtesy Nick Wognum, Ely Echo

ELY, Minn.-Nearly 5,000 gallons of gasoline have leaked out of a Holiday gas station in Ely, according to the city’s top official.

Mayor Chuck Novak told Fox 21 that gasoline permeated the ground and made it into their storm water system.

He said it’s still not clear on what kind of environmental impact the leak will have. The leak was first reported on Monday.

The gas pumping stations have since been shutdown.

Novak said he will have more details on the spill this afternoon.

Check back for updates.