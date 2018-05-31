Oat Groat Risotto and Ramp Pesto

Cooking Connection: At Sara's Table Chester Creek Cafe
Natalie Froistad,

DULUTH, Minn. – For this week’s Cooking Connection we were back in the kitchen with At Sara’s Table Chester Creek Cafe.

The restaurant hosts a locally-sourced, from scratch kitchen.

This week we made risotto with pesto and steak and mushrooms.

The restaurant is located at 1902 E 8th St, Duluth, MN 55812.

For more information head to www.astccc.net.

Pesto

  • 1 bunch parsley
  • 7 ramp leaves
  • 1/2 cup sunflower seeds
  • 3/4 cup oil

Risotto

  • 2/3 cup ramp bulbs
  • 1/2 cup carrot
  • 1/2 cup celery
  • 1 tbsp garlic
  • 3/4 cup white wine
  • 1-quart mushroom or vegetable stock
  • 1 cup oat groats
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Related Post

Crafting Holiday Cocktails with JJ Astor
Duck Confit Salad with Ledge Rock Grille
Beatrice Ojakangas Displays Many Uses of Rhubarb J...
Sweeden Sweets Prepares for Valentine’s Day

You Might Like