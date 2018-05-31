Oat Groat Risotto and Ramp Pesto

Cooking Connection: At Sara's Table Chester Creek Cafe

DULUTH, Minn. – For this week’s Cooking Connection we were back in the kitchen with At Sara’s Table Chester Creek Cafe.

The restaurant hosts a locally-sourced, from scratch kitchen.

This week we made risotto with pesto and steak and mushrooms.

The restaurant is located at 1902 E 8th St, Duluth, MN 55812.

For more information head to www.astccc.net.

Pesto

1 bunch parsley

7 ramp leaves

1/2 cup sunflower seeds

3/4 cup oil

Risotto