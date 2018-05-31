Oat Groat Risotto and Ramp Pesto
Cooking Connection: At Sara's Table Chester Creek Cafe
DULUTH, Minn. – For this week’s Cooking Connection we were back in the kitchen with At Sara’s Table Chester Creek Cafe.
The restaurant hosts a locally-sourced, from scratch kitchen.
This week we made risotto with pesto and steak and mushrooms.
The restaurant is located at 1902 E 8th St, Duluth, MN 55812.
For more information head to www.astccc.net.
Pesto
- 1 bunch parsley
- 7 ramp leaves
- 1/2 cup sunflower seeds
- 3/4 cup oil
Risotto
- 2/3 cup ramp bulbs
- 1/2 cup carrot
- 1/2 cup celery
- 1 tbsp garlic
- 3/4 cup white wine
- 1-quart mushroom or vegetable stock
- 1 cup oat groats
- Salt and pepper to taste