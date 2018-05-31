Settlement Reached in St. Paul Archdiocese Bankruptcy Case

The Archdiocese Will Hold a Press Conference Thursday

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – An attorney says the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis has reached a settlement in its bankruptcy case with more than 400 sexual abuse victims.

Victims’ attorney Jeff Anderson says he will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. Thursday to discuss a “consensual bankruptcy reorganization plan” between the survivors and the archdiocese.

His statement didn’t put a dollar figure on the settlement.

A spokesman for the archdiocese confirmed a settlement was reached.

The archdiocese is also planning to hold a news conference Thursday.

In 2013, the Minnesota Legislature opened a three-year window in the statute of limitations that allowed alleged victims of prior abuse to sue for damages.

That resulted in hundreds of claims being filed against the archdiocese and led it to file for bankruptcy in 2015.