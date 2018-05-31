US Going Ahead With Steel, Aluminum Tariffs on EU, Canada and Mexico

The Move Sure to Raise Worries of Trade war

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is announcing tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from the European Union, Canada and Mexico.

The move is sure to raise worries of a trade war with American allies.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross says there will be a 25 percent tariff on imported steel and a 10 percent tariff on imported aluminum.

President Donald Trump announced the tariffs in March but the U.S. granted exemptions to the E.U., Canada, Mexico and other U.S. allies.

Ross says talks with Canada and Mexico over the North American Free Trade Agreement are “taking longer than we had hoped.”

He says negotiations with Europe have “made some progress” but not enough to merit an exemption.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on trade tensions between the United States and the European Union:

9:30 a.m.

Mexico says it will answer tariffs on steel and aluminum announced by the Trump administration with duties of its own on a variety of U.S. products.

Mexico says it will impose tariffs on U.S. imports including pork bellies, apples, grapes, cheeses and flat steel among other things.

A statement from Mexico’s economy ministry says the U.S. use of a national security justification is improper and that the tariffs affect strategic sectors for North America, including automotive, aerospace and electronics.

