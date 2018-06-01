BayView Lodge on Lake Vermilion Closes

TOWER, Minn. – The Bayview Lodge on Lake Vermilion has closed permanently.

The Lodge originally opened on the lake in 1926 and surprised visitors with a “closed permanently” notice posted on their sign Thursday.

According to lodge management the restaurant and bar are closed and renters will be vacating soon.

The owners have decided to go a different direction with the property, but would not give details about what the future holds for the property.

The property is not for sale and management states the Lodge is not struggling financially.

