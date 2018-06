Coaches Corner: Northland Blitz

The Northland Blitz stopped by our studios talk about their season so far.

DULUTH, Minn. – For this week’s Coaches Corner, we talked with members of the Northland Blitz football team, including head coach Davalance DePoe, defensive coordinator Tony O’Neil, linebacker Ja’Paul Sinkfield and defensive back Jaylon Brown. The team talked about their 3-1 start to the season, as well as the work they do in the community.