Duluth Marshall Gets Set for Match-Up with Esko

The Hilltoppers will meet the Eskomos in the 7AA section semi-finals.

DULUTH, Minn. – Thursday night, the Duluth Marshall baseball team was in a dogfight with Mora in the 7AA section quarterfinals. Carter Sullivan threw out the game-tying run at home plate to secure a 1–0 win for the Hilltoppers.

Next up for Marshall is a big time showdown with Esko, who have outscored their opponents 33 to 1 in the sectional tourney. For the Hilltoppers, their sectional run has featured much closer scores. But that’s the expectation when you have a deep pitching staff.

“One of the little secrets about our team is that everyone knows about Ben Pedersen. But what they don’t know about is Derrick Winn, Brett Benson, Peterson Hanson and Carter Sullivan. So to be in a spot where we know everyday when we go out there, if we play defense and we pitch well, we don’t have to score very many runs. We’re going to be fine,” said head coach Joe Wicklund.

Duluth Marshall faces Esko on Tuesday in Superior.