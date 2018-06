Esko Softball Heads to the State Tournament

Eskomos make their 3rd straight appearance in the state tournament

CLOQUET, Minn.- The 7AA softball finals started Thursday, Esko defeating Virginia to force a winner-take-all game which took place Friday afternoon.

Esko got things going early, putting up 3 runs in the second. Virginia battled back, but it wasn’t enough. Esko won 5-2, advancing to the state tournament for their third consecutive year.