Harbor City Students Help Habitat for Humanity

DULUTH, Minn. –It’s the beginning of the construction season for Habitat for Humanity and a dozen students from Harbor City International School stepped up to help at a property in Duluth.

The students are picking up brush and debris and even helping to relocate a fence on a tax-forfeited property in Duluth’s Lincoln Park neighborhood.

There’s no house on the lot, yet, but this is just the first of many steps to get this property ready to have a new home built on it.

The volunteers are taking part in Harbor City’s Spring Symposium, which is an opportunity for students to try new activities at the end of their spring semester.

“I’m really excited to see where it’s going to end up and I’m excited to drive by and see the house,” said Harbor City student Lilly Moen. “I think it’s a really great thing that we’re doing for these people: giving them a house, to get started and get back on their feet.”

On Monday these students will be doing some landscaping at a house in Superior.