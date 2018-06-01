Minnesota GOP Convention Begins in Duluth

Multiple Candidates Vying for Nomination

DULUTH, Minn.-The Minnesota GOP Convention has kicked off in Duluth as the party is looking to make some big moves over the next few days at the DECC.

About 2,000 Republicans are gathering there right now to determine who the top GOP candidates should be for some major Minnesota races including the governor and two US senate seats.

The top official from the Minnesota Republican Party told Fox 21 today that this is one of the biggest election cycles Republicans have had in the state, as they believe Minnesota is trending toward turning red.

“This is an incredibly exciting time for our party to come together and celebrate our opportunities for the upcoming election cycle,” said Jennifer Carnahan, the chairwoman for the Minnesota GOP. “Our state has been trending and turning more red over the past three election cycles and we believe this November is the year, that we will turn the entire state red.”

Those attending the convention today said this event speaks volumes about how America’s democracy works and why the public should be more engaged in the whole process.

“In this country anyone can rise to power if you know how to promote yourself the right way and this is free enterprise working at its best because anyone can come and vote,” said Pete Wood, a Canyon resident.

Tonight the convention is expected to make an endorsement for two United States Senate seats, while the governor position will be endorsed tomorrow, where the convention continues at 9 a.m.

One of the top Republican candidates for governor in former governor Tim Pawlenty, is not expected to be at this weekend’s events.

The Democratic Convention will also be held today through Sunday at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.

One of the top spots being discussed there will be the US Senate seat that Al Franken resigned from, which is currently being filled by former Lieutenant Governor Tina Smith.