MN Department of Health Issues Beach Advisory Alert

The Beach Will be Re-Sampled on Monday

DULUTH, Minn. – A lake advisory has been put in place today by the MN Department of Health.

According to the advisory, the Minnesota Point Harborside/15th Street beach has a ‘water contact not recommended’ alert in place until further notice.

The advisory was put into place due to elevated E.coli bacteria that was identified from samples collected on Thursday which indicated possible fecal contamination.

The beach is scheduled to be re-sampled on Monday.

If anyone becomes ill after contact with beach water they are instructed to call the Minnesota Department of Health at 1-877-366-3455.