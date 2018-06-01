One in Hospital After Bayfield County Crash

The Crash Remains Under Investigation

BAYFIELD COUNTY, Wis. – A crash in Bayfield County yesterday left one woman with injures to her legs, back, hips, and neck.

The Bayfield County Communications Center received a call that a 2002 Ford Escape had crashed near the woods with a female trapped inside the vehicle on USH 2 near Forest Road in the Town of Keystone.

When officers arrived on the scene the female had been helped out of the vehicle by citizens who had witnessed the crash.

The driver told officers that she had an issue with her contact lens causing her vision to become impaired.

The driver was wearing her seatbelt when the vehicle crashed.

The passenger that had not been wearing her seatbelt sustained injuries to multiple areas of her body and needed to be flown to Essentia Health in Duluth.

Her condition is not known at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.