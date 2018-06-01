Piedmont Panthers Receive Graduation Surprise from Overseas

Piedmont Kindergartener Zach Ault Dealt with Emotional Struggles After His Mom was Deployed in January, 2018

DULUTH, Minn. – It’s estimated more than 1.3 million children in the United States are currently living with a parent who is serving overseas in the military.

Everyday events happen, memories are made and often one parent is forced to miss out.

But thanks to today’s technology, three students at Piedmont Elementary in Duluth has the surprise of a lifetime early Friday morning.

“We love Zach,” said Principal Beth Shermoen.

Smiles, compliments and hope helped set the stage for the graduating kindergarten class of 2018.

“He’s a little breath of fresh air at Piedmont Elementary,” said Shermoen.

“He came everyday smiling with a big bow tie on and ready to learn,” said kindergarten teacher Heidi Owens.

Over the past year at Piedmont Elementary, life lessons often forced their way into everyday curriculum.

“Zach’s had a really hard time,” said Owens. “He made it very known that he was missing his mom today.”

In January of 2018, the military took Zach’s mom overseas as she’s serving with the 148th Fighter Wing.

“Zach’s dad and mom and I worked together quite a bit to help Zach transition,” said Owens.

Ironically, Zach isn’t the only Piedmont Panther going through tough times because a parent is missing.

“When we’ve had different celebrations, Veteran’s Day, Memorial Day, we make sure to include Zach into Mrs. Martinson’s room so that he’s with

students who are going through a lot of the things that he’s been going through,” said Owens.

Owens and Principal Shermoen give a strong support system credit for helping Zach succeed throughout the rest of the school year.

“Every day when Zach and I visit he tells me how much he misses his mom,” said Shermoen. “We talk about drawing pictures, sending her letters, he tells us stories about his mom.”

On Friday, the three students received more than a diploma when Zach’s mom appeared on screen from Qatar during the graduation ceremony.

“I wanted to kiss the screen,” said Zach.

For a few precious moments, Zach has his mom back front and center on the big screen thanks to community support and local businesses.

“He’s had a little bit of a rough time without his mom around,” said Ethan Ault, Zach’s father.

Staff at Piedmont say it just goes to show it truly takes a team to bring out the best in every student, no matter what they’re going through.

“The best part of having the experiences that we’ve had with our parents who are serving is it gave all of our students a greater appreciation for the sacrifice that our military gives us,” said Owens.