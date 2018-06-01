Professional Hockey Players to Coach Young Athletes at Annual Camp

Twin Ports Pro Development Camp is Back for Third Year

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Some local students are going to be coached by the pros this summer as they strap on their skates for another year of the Twin Ports Pro Development Camp.

The camp was co-founded by professional hockey players and Northland natives Brett Olson and Mike Sislo.

“I’m just excited to get on the ice with the kids. I think we enjoy our time trying to make everyone better and have fun and enjoy the week,” explained Sislo.

Sislo and Olson, along with some other big-name players, will be coaching Peewee/12U, Bantam/15U, and high school level boys and girls through a program structured like professional camps they’ve experienced in their careers.

“It’s something for us that we enjoy, being able to come back to our community where we started our pro hockey or our careers in general, and we like to give the kids a little incentive to keep going and work and try the best,” said Olson.

They tell us it’s inspiring to see the kids improve.

“It’s rewarding when you see kids working hard and responding to what you’re trying to teach them and getting better,” Sislo told us.

“We like to try to ingrain some things, habits and some tendencies and just the knowledge we’re able to bring from the games that we’ve played through our pro careers, to bring that back and transition that to the youth level,” explained Olson.

The camp will run June 25-29 at the Superior Ice Arena (SAHA), 1015 Oakes Ave, Superior, WI 54880.

This year, the camp is offering a special rate for families and goalies.

To learn more or register head to twinportsprodevelopmentcamp.com.