Religious Leaders Oppose Proposed Minnesota oil Pipeline

Hearings Will be Held Later This Month

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Hundreds of religious leaders are opposing a proposed oil pipeline that would run across northern Minnesota.

Minnesota Public Radio reports that faith leaders say Enbridge Energy’s proposed Line 3 project threatens Minnesota’s climate, environment and Anishinaabe people.

The Minnesota Interfaith Power & Light and the Minnesota Poor People’s Campaign led the effort.

The groups plan to deliver a letter with their concerns this week to the state Public Utilities Commission and Gov. Mark Dayton.

The letter says the company’s pipelines have a history of spills and that the project would run through areas sacred to the tribe.

Enbridge says the line includes safer technology and that its pipelines built in the past decade haven’t spilled.

The commission will hold hearings over whether to approve the Enbridge project later this month.