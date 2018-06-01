St. Luke’s Hospital Supports Cancer Patients and Survivors with Lecture Series

Cancer Survivorship: Managing Legal and Financial Aspects of Cancer

DULUTH, Minn. – St. Luke’s Hospital is working to educate cancer patients about managing the legal and financial aspects of cancer.

This morning, Manager of the Regional Cancer Center at St. Luke’s, Stacy Sandberg stopped by FOX 21 to give details of the lecture.

It’s happening Tuesday, June 12 at Marshall School and the deadline to register is Tuesday, June 5.

The program goes from 5:30 – 7 p.m., but there is a light meal served at 4:30 p.m.

Experts will address important concerns such as powers of attorney, health care directives, how to apply for disability or supplemental income, and accessibility assistance options.

The speakers are Julie Olmstead, a staff attorney at Cancer Legal Care and Heather Stillwell, CPWIC, CIRS-A/D, an options counselor and works benefit planner at Disability Hub MN.

To register, head to slhduluth.com.