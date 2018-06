Threat Closes Minneapolis High School

Police are Investigating the Threat

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Classes have been canceled at a Minneapolis high school because of a threat.

School district officials didn’t provide details of the threat at Washburn High School.

But, spokesman Dirk Tedmon says classes were canceled Friday because there was no time to complete an investigation.

School officials learned of the threat from a report made at the school.

Minneapolis police are investigating.