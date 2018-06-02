2018 Battle By The Bay AAA Hockey Tournament

54 hockey teams from across the Midwest and Canada came to Duluth for some summer puck.

DULUTH, Minn.- 54 boys hockey teams are in town for the 2018 Battle by the Bay AAA hockey tournaments. The tournament is hosted by Northern Storm, a AAA summer hockey team.

Teams throughout the Midwest and even Canada were in attendance. There are seven levels of play throughout the tournament, but you don’t have to be at the AAA level to join. It really is for any team looking to compete in the off season.

“It gets the kids from local areas able to play on the ice more all summer long. It’s improving the skills of all those platers” says tournament director Carissa Hala.