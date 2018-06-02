23rd Annual Kolar Toyota ALS Fishing Tournament

Over 300 anglers braved the elements to raise money for ALS research.

DULUTH, Minn.- The 23rd annual Kolar Toyota ALS fishing tournament is upon us. Yesterday a kickoff for the event was held at UMD. And Saturday, the actual tourney began starting at seven in the morning.

The event features two–person team competing on Island Lake. This year teams can choose their fish species: walleye or bass. The teams with the most total combined weight will be declared the winners.

This is all in an effort to raise money for ALS research. The fundraiser is hosted by former Minnesota Twin Kent Hrbek who lost his father to ALS. He is also joined by former NHL star Darby Hendrickson.

“This year we had 155 boats, so over 300 anglers out there braving the elements. We get so many people that come back year after year its really developed quite the community of folks that are clearly committed to supporting people with ALS and their families” said executive director Jennifer Hjelle.

It is expected that this year’s event will reach the 3 million dollar mark in the grand total of the money raised in the past 23 years of this fundraiser. The tournament concluded with a dinner and awards ceremony at UMD to find out who caught the biggest fish and see how much money was raised.