Minnesota GOP Endorses Jeff Johnson; DFL Endorses Erin Murphy for Governor

Primary elections to be held on August 14th

MINNESOTA – The Minnesota Republican Party endorsed Hennepin County Commissioner Jeff Johnson for Governor on the third ballot after rivals Philip Parrish and Mary Giuliani Stevens dropped out of the race.

“Are we a party of the political class, the wealthiest donors, the lobbyists, or are we a party of grass roots republicans?” said Jeff Johnson after securing the GOP endorsement.

Johnson will take on former Governor Tim Pawlenty in the Republican primary election on August 14th.

Johnson’s running mate is Duluthian Donna Bergstrom.

Bergstrom told us it felt great to have the convention in her home city.

“The grassroots is here in our party working for the convention and it would be great to get that grassroots support,” said Bergstrom.

“These candidates are so inspiring,” said Minnesota GOP Chair Jennifer Carnahan. “They’ve got great values, great stories, they know how to connect authentically with the people of Minnesota and their values and their positions are right for how we can move our state in a better direction.”

The 2018 GOP slogan is “Make Minnesota Red,” something they hope they hope the have the momentum to do in November.

“The DFL has really lost their base so we’re here to gather those people and rally them for our cause,” said Randy Goutermont (R-Silver Bay) a candidate for a seat in the Minnesota House of Representatives.

Meanwhile, a back and forth evening for Democrats down down in Rochester as they take six rounds to select Representative Erin Murphy as their endorsement for the state’s top office.

But today’s endorsement doesn’t mean Murphy will be alone on the ballot this August.

Day two of the DFL Convention brought an endorsement for Minnesota Governor.

After several rounds of voting, Erin Murphy clinched the support of the Democratic Party.

She won by acclimation which is overwhelming vocal support.

It has been a day filled with a lot of ups and downs.

Before voting began, delegates heard from all 3 candidates.

After the second ballot, state auditor, Rebecca Otto pulled out.

That left state Rep. Erin Murphy and U.S. Rep Tim Walz in the race.

And after a few hours of voting, Murphy, who is from St. Paul, came out on top. As delegates approached a seventh ballot, Murphy led with 58 percent of the vote, and Tim Walz had over two percent of the vote in the race to clinch the Democratic endorsement for Governor.

As you can imagine, It’s been a day filled with a lot of activity and a lot of emotion.

Murphy is a former nurse, who has made health care the cornerstone of her campaign.

Throughout the day, Murphy supporters could be heard chanting, “Fight with Me.”

As Murphy accepted the nomination, she thanked the delegates.

“I believe in the kind of politics, together we are unstoppable,” said Murphy.

We’re told U.S. Rep. Tim Walz still has plans to run in the primary.

Otto stated today that she’s going to take time this weekend to figure out her next course of action.