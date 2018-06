3rd Annual Eightball Classic

The tournaments hosts pro and amateur pool players from around the world.

DULUTH, Minn. – Over at the break room in Duluth, the 3rd annual Eightball Classic took place Sunday.

The event was a “take what you make” style tournament with an entry fee of $1000.

The tournament brings in both professional and amateur pool players from all over. But no matter the level, the pressure is on.