Families Race Through Morgan Park in Annual 5K

Event raises funds for programs at United Protestant Church

DULUTH, Minn. – Dozens of Duluthians ran and walked through Morgan Park for a good cause.

The annual Morgan Park 5K run and 2.5K walk is open for kids and adults of all abilities.

The race course winds through Morgan Park, passing by two city parks, historic buildings, and views of the St. Louis River.

Eve Graves has been organizing the event for the last few years.

A group she leads, Zilch to 5K, participates as part of their mission to live healthier lifestyles.

Graves says the laid-back pace is great for beginners because the course is flat and easy.

“This is perfect for a toddler, you can push a stroller, you can bring a dog on a leash, anybody can do this one,” said Eve Graves, the race director. “So I have a few ladies that are going to walk the 5K in an hour and fifteen minutes, that’s fine.”

Groups love the chance to run together.

The LaFaves live in the Morgan Park area and enjoy the fun and challenge of racing as a family.

All proceeds from the race will be used to help programs at the United Protestant Church in Morgan Park.

After the run, a raffle, silent auction, and bake sale were held in the church basement.