Glensheen Launches ‘Sunday Funday’ Program

Historic estate staff hope the events will bring more kids and families to the mansion

DULUTH, Minn. – The historic Glensheen estate has launched a new program for kids.

The free Sunday Funday events aim to bring kids to the mansion where they can learn about Glensheen’s history in a hands-on way.

In its first week, families make origami and learned about the Japanese and Chinese influences at the historic estate.

“Glensheen’s the perfect place for the community to come with their families and be able to create artwork to take home and also have some learning experience,” said Azrin Awal, the Glensheen student event coordinator.

Next Sunday, kids will make paper fans at the mansion.